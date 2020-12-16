Glowing tribute paid to APS martyrs in Sukkur

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :Anniversary of brutal attack on Army Public school Peshawar was observed on Wednesday in Sukkur with the firm resolve to completely root out terrorism from the motherland.

In this connection, a graceful ceremony was held at Mehran Cultural Stadium Sukkur to pay homage to the martyrs of APS Peshawar organized by district administration Sukkur where tableau and national songs were presented by the children from various schools to pay tribute to the martyrs.

The ceremony started with Pakistan's national anthem whereas the one minute silent was also observed.

Addressing the event, Deputy Commissioner Sukkur Rana Adeel Taswar said that after the tragedy, the political parties and the Pakistan Army confronted the threat collectively with the support of the nation and defeated it.

He remembered the young APS martyrs and the sacrifices they made for the country, adding that it symbolizes our undeterred resolve in love of our motherland.

Your sacrifice has not gone in vain, we owe this improving peace to you, he added.

Ex Mayor Sukkur Arslan Shaikh and ex Deputy Mayor, Tariq Chuhan praying for the martyrs, they said the whole nation recognized the sacrifices of the Pakistan Army and other security forces in their successes against terrorism and the innocent martyrs will always remain in the heart of the nation.

A large number of officials and civil society attended the ceremony in which prayers were offered for the martyrs and well-being of the country.

Rallies in several cities of northern Sindh including Ghotki, Khairpur, Shikarpur, Jaccababad were also held to pay tribute to the martyrs and survivors of APS and to express solidarity with the heirs.