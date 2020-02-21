UrduPoint.com
Glowing Tribute Paid To Ex-governor Sindh Hakeem Saeed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 21st February 2020 | 05:23 PM

Sir Syed University of Engineering and Technology (SSUET) on Friday organized an event to recall the valuable services of former governor of Sindh Hakeem Muhammad Saeed

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2020 ) :Sir Syed University of Engineering and Technology (SSUET) on Friday organized an event to recall the valuable services of former governor of Sindh Hakeem Muhammad Saeed.

Chancellor Hamdard University, Hakeem Saeed's daughter, Sadia Rashid was the chief guest of the ceremony, said a statement.

Addressing the occasion, Sadia Rashid said that no one can bring change in the society unless he has feelings for the common man.

Hakeem Saeed was anxious to establish a chain of academic institutions in the country and he gave charter to four universities in his six-month governorship of Sindh.

Paying a rich tribute to Hakeem Saeed, Chancellor SSUET, Jawaid Anwar, said that an era was ended with the death of Hakeem Saeed.

Hakeem Saeed gave the Charter to Sir Syed University that had only two disciplines and 200 students at its inception. Now the number of departments have now risen to 13.

Now, Sir Syed University has the strength of over 5000 students and it has produced around 19000 graduates so far.

Dr Mariam Akber said that Hakeem Saeed was a multidimensional personality and he was the author of over 200 books.

General Secretary, AMUOBA, Muhammad Arshad Khan said that the death of Hakeem Saeed was a great loss.

Hakeem Saeed wrote 46 travelogues among which 36 were written for the children.

