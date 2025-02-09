Open Menu

Glowing Tribute Paid To Habib Jalib

Umer Jamshaid Published February 09, 2025 | 09:10 PM

Glowing tribute paid to Habib Jalib

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2025) The Jalib Democratic Fair was held at the Cosmopolitan Club on Sunday, drawing participation from people across various walks of life.

The event served as a grand tribute to the legendary revolutionary poet Habib Jalib, whose poetic legacy remains a beacon of resistance and progressive thought. Prominent poets graced the occasion, reciting verses that echoed Jalib’s spirit of defiance and hope. His daughter also recited his poetry in his distinct style, reviving the fervor of his timeless words. Adding to the evening’s revolutionary essence, singers performed stirring songs that resonated with the audience.

The gathering saw speeches from leftist and progressive voices, reaffirming their commitment to revolution and their struggle.

They emphasized the need to uphold Jalib’s vision of a just and egalitarian society.

A rich display of cultural performances added to the event’s vibrancy. Renowned classical dancer Sheema Kermani captivated the audience with her performance, while traditional dances—including Seraiki Jhoomer, Pakhtoon, Balochi, Sindhi, and Punjabi group performances—celebrated the diverse cultural heritage of Pakistan.

The fair concluded on a high note, with attendees vowing to carry forward Jalib’s ideals of resistance and social justice.

