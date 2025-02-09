Glowing Tribute Paid To Habib Jalib
Umer Jamshaid Published February 09, 2025 | 09:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2025) The Jalib Democratic Fair was held at the Cosmopolitan Club on Sunday, drawing participation from people across various walks of life.
The event served as a grand tribute to the legendary revolutionary poet Habib Jalib, whose poetic legacy remains a beacon of resistance and progressive thought. Prominent poets graced the occasion, reciting verses that echoed Jalib’s spirit of defiance and hope. His daughter also recited his poetry in his distinct style, reviving the fervor of his timeless words. Adding to the evening’s revolutionary essence, singers performed stirring songs that resonated with the audience.
The gathering saw speeches from leftist and progressive voices, reaffirming their commitment to revolution and their struggle.
They emphasized the need to uphold Jalib’s vision of a just and egalitarian society.
A rich display of cultural performances added to the event’s vibrancy. Renowned classical dancer Sheema Kermani captivated the audience with her performance, while traditional dances—including Seraiki Jhoomer, Pakhtoon, Balochi, Sindhi, and Punjabi group performances—celebrated the diverse cultural heritage of Pakistan.
The fair concluded on a high note, with attendees vowing to carry forward Jalib’s ideals of resistance and social justice.
Recent Stories
ZHO launches initiative to localise special education teaching
TRENDS opens registration for 2nd edition of its Hub Scientific Research Award
Humanitarian aid entering Gaza insufficient to meet basic needs: Oxfam
Muslim Council of Elders condemns Israeli statements against Saudi Arabia
G42, Microsoft launch Responsible AI Foundation
Presidents of UAE, Guinea-Bissau discuss bilateral relations, exchange honours
World Governments Summit 2025 names Dubai Chambers as Featured Partner
Arab League condemns irresponsible Israeli statements about Saudi Arabia
Iraq condemns Israeli provocative statements against Saudi Arabia
Dubai welcomes 18.72 million international visitors in 2024, up 9% YoY
American University of Ras Al Khaimah hosts TEDx event
UAE President visits King of Bahrain at his residence in Abu Dhabi
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Govt committed to promoting sports: Rana Mashhood47 seconds ago
-
14 butchers arrested for over charging customers50 seconds ago
-
Ajoka pays tribute to Madeeha Gauhar52 seconds ago
-
Glowing tribute paid to Habib Jalib54 seconds ago
-
Qaumi Watan Party celebrates 50th death anniversary of Shaheed Hayat Muhammad Khan Sherpao11 minutes ago
-
Horse & cattle show kicks off in Lahore21 minutes ago
-
Uzma Kardar lauds successful anti-polio campaign31 minutes ago
-
Two-day exhibition showcases Multani artisans' products41 minutes ago
-
One dies, other injured in Haripur motorcycles' collision41 minutes ago
-
ICT admin decides to eliminate overlapping taxes, easing burden on citizens51 minutes ago
-
PM pays tribute to security forces1 hour ago
-
1,200 held over Kite Flying Prohibition Act violations1 hour ago