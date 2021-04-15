UrduPoint.com
Glowing Tribute Paid To I.A Rehman On Lifelong Struggle For Human Rights

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 15th April 2021 | 12:25 AM

Prominent journalist and human rights activist I.A. Rehman was paid glowing tribute and termed as an icon of democracy in a condolence reference organized by Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi here on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2021 ) :Prominent journalist and human rights activist I.A. Rehman was paid glowing tribute and termed as an icon of democracy in a condolence reference organized by Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi here on Wednesday.

Human Rights activists Anees Haroon, senior journalist Mazhar Abbas and Prof. Touseef Ahmed Khan and Dr. Jaffar Rehmat were the panelists at Arts Council while human rights activists Haris Khalique and Munizae Jahangir joined the reference virtually from Lahore and journalist Jawed Naqvi from New Delhi.

Recalling memories of I.A Rehman, Anees Haroon said that he was a larger than life personality. He was down to earth in attitude and full of positive energy, she said adding that "we have never heard him complaining of hardships but he always found a way to cope with the situation." After formation of Human Rights Commission of Pakistan in 1987, Rehman visited nook and corner of Pakistan to impart awareness of human right to masses and he always fought of dignity of human being, she said.

Mazhar Abbas said that Rehman was a complete journalist, skillful writer and proactive human rights activist who never compromised on principals. His work was his legacy which would last forever, he added.

"His writings were very lucid and clarity of his thought and futuristic vision would be missed", Mazhar said.

Dr. Jaffar Rehmat, Prof. Touseef Ahmed and Munizae Jahangir shed light on his personal life and termed him a source of inspiration for every person who once come into contact with him. They informed that Rehman after graduation in Physics from Punjab University started his journalistic career with Pakistan Times in 1950's.

I.A. Rehman, as a journalist, had strong connection with literary circles and labouror, Haris Khalique said adding that his demise was an irreparable loss to movements of marginalized and oppressed communities.

His untiring efforts against bonded labour in the country were exemplary and played a vital role for discouraging the anti-labour practices Pakistan, Haris said. Rehman was an encouraging mentor as well who used to teach juniors and new comers with affection and without playing up their shortcomings, he said.

Jawed Naqvi said that I A Rehman believed that peace was not possible without genuine democracy and he steadfastness with his cause was unprecedented. Heart touching wit, remarkable sense of humour and linguistic beauty were his prominent characteristics.

Earlier president Arts Council Ahmed Shah said that his demise was an irreparable loss not only for journalists' fraternity and human rights activists but also for the Arts Council.

