Glowing Tribute Paid To Late Journalist Ghazanfar Ali Shahi

Faizan Hashmi Published June 03, 2022 | 06:54 PM

Glowing tribute paid to late journalist Ghazanfar Ali Shahi

Noted journalists, writers and people from different walks of life assembled at reference organized by Sukhanwar Forum in memory of veteran journalist, late Ghazanfar Ali Shahi, former Incharge Urdu section APP Multan on Friday and hailed him as a brave journalist

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2022 ) :Noted journalists, writers and people from different walks of life assembled at reference organized by Sukhanwar Forum in memory of veteran journalist, late Ghazanfar Ali Shahi, former Incharge urdu section APP Multan on Friday and hailed him as a brave journalist.

Sukhanwar Forum's fortnightly literary session titled 'Adbi Baithak' was dedicated to the late journalist, better known among friends and in professional circle as Shahi Sahib.

Shahi's demise ended an era of journalism, said seasoned journalist Rasheed Arshad Salimee while addressing the condolence reference.

Shahi was brave and skilful in his expression and never compromised on principles of the noble profession of journalism, he added.

He was elected five times the president of Multan Press Club and remained engaged with the struggle for protection of rights of media workers.

Noted lawyer and PPP leader Habibullah Shakir recalled Ghazanfar Shahi as a man who strongly believed in the leftist ideology, always ready to help those in the disadvantaged position.

Senior journalists Abdul Jabbar Mufti, Shoukat Ashfaq, Jamshed Rizwani, Zaheer Kamal, Shakir Hussain Shakir, and Raziuddin Razi also spoke.

They said that Ghazanfar Ali Shahi's five years long stint as president of Multan Press Club was a testimony to his popularity.

Habib Ur Rahman Bartalvi, Arshad Bukhari, Shahzad Imran Khan, Qari Abdullah besides many others had attended the reference.

