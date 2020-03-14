Glowing tribute paid to martyred youth in IOK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2020 ) :The Jammu and Kashmir Islami Tanzeem Azadi has paid glowing tributes to martyred Kashmiri youth, Mudassir Ahmed Butt on Saturday, in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

The troops martyred Mudassir Ahmed Butt during a cordon and search operation in Shutloo area of Baramulla district on Friday, Kashmir Media Service reported.

The General Secretary of Jammu and Kashmir Islami Tanzeem Azadi, Sheikh Abrar Ahmed, in a statement issued in Srinagar expressed solidarity with the bereaved family members of the martyred youth. He said that the people of Kashmir had been sacrificing their precious lives for the Kashmir cause and would render any kind of sacrifice for taking the liberation movement to its logical conclusion.

He urged the people of occupied Kashmir to keep away from the puppets of India who after coming into power on the vote and support of the Kashmiri people act as collaborators in the killing of innocent Kashmiris, particularly youth.

He deplored that Indian rulers were continuously declaring Kashmir, which is an internationally-recognized disputed territory, as integral part and internal matter of India. He called for settling the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN resolutions and aspirations of Kashmiri people.