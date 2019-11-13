Glowing tribute paid to Prophet (PBUH) at Seerat conference

(@FahadShabbir)

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2019 ) : Speakers at a Seerat Conference paid glowing tribute to Last Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) here on Wednesday.

Deputy Commissioner Ashfaq Chaudhry and DPO Faisal Shahzad attended the event, organized by senior working journalists forum and citizens forum, as special guests.

Speaking on the occasion, the DC said that social and psychological ailments afflicting the society can be overpowered by following the teachings of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH).

The DPO said that survival of human beings in life and hereafter hinges on following Seerat Un Nabi (PBUH).

Citizen Forum president Dr. Yousuf Sumra, working journalists forum president Anjum Bashir and others also spoke on the occasion.