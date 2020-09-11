UrduPoint.com
Glowing Tribute Paid To Quaid-e-Azam

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Fri 11th September 2020 | 08:20 PM

Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Mian Farrukh Habib said on Friday the best way to pay tribute to Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah was to adhere to the principles of Unity, Faith and Discipline to make Pakistan a developed and prosperous country

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Mian Farrukh Habib said on Friday the best way to pay tribute to Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah was to adhere to the principles of Unity, Faith and Discipline to make Pakistan a developed and prosperous country.

Talking to APP, on the death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah, he paid best tribute to father of the nation and said that Quaid possessed a high degree of uprightness, honesty, integrity, courage and he never compromised on his principles.

"Quaid-e-Azam is indeed ranked amongst the most visionary politicians and great statesmen of the world", he said and added that the Quaid successfully led the freedom movement of Muslims of the Sub-Continent and established the first Islamic ideological state in the world.

He termed the freedom movement a living testimony to the Quaid's political insight and visionary leadership which would continue to be a right reference point in the history.

He further said that Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision of "Naya Pakistan" was in fact the Quaid's vision.

He further said, now it was responsibility of every individual to makePakistan a prosperous country where people could enjoy equal rights.

