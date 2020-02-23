Glowing tribute paid to seasoned journalist Aneel Dutta

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2020 ) :A glowing tribute was paid to seasoned journalist Aneel Dutta, for his valuable services rendered in the field of journalism, who had passed away in June 2019, at a memorial reference organized at Karachi Press Club here on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, senior journalist Aneesuddin Khan recalling his long-association with Aneel Dutta said that he was an excellent writer, particularly, on the subjects like music and culture.

Aneel Dutta had a sound understanding and in-depth study of music which made him produced best pieces of writings on his subject, he added.

Secretary KPC Arman Sabir said that Aneel Dutta can never be forgotten and the juniors learnt a lot from him as Dutta provided best guidance to his devoted students.

The void created due to death of Aneel Dutta in the writing and reporting of music and culture is yet to be filled, he noted.

Senior journalist, A.H.Khanzada said that despite the fact that whole of the family of deceased was settled in United States of America, Aneel Dutta never preferred to shift in U.S because of his love and loyalty with Pakistan.

Seasoned journalist Abdul Jabbar said that Aneel Dutta was a bonafide journalist and was very dearer to his friends that are the reason, he is still alive in their hearts.

Member of Holy Trinity Church Robert Josiah, and senior journalists Karam Ali Shah Karam, Nasir Mehmood, Bilal Ahmed and others also attended the event.