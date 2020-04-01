UrduPoint.com
Glowing Tributes Paid To 13 Martyrs In South Kashmir

Glowing tributes paid to 13 martyrs in South Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2020 ) :In Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir Youth Social Forum Chairman Umar Aadil Dar and General Secretary Asif Ahmed Baba have paid glowing tributes to the martyrs of 2018 from South Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service Indian forces had massacred 13 youth and injured over 100 in a single day in Kachdora, Dragad and Dialgaam areas of Islamabad and Shopian districts on 1st April in 2018.

On the martyrdom anniversaries of these youth, today, Umar Aadil Dar said, it was another bloodiest day when the people of Kashmir couldn't stand anymore as silent spectators and came out without any fear to resist India's illegal occupation.

He termed such massacres as biggest human investment of Kashmiri's ongoing liberation struggle that gave a new impetus and direction to their freedom movement.

Asif Baba said such carnage remind the people of Kashmir of Indian brutal occupation and aggression. "We are indebted to these pious sacrifices and it's our religious and moral duty to safeguard these exemplary sacrifices collectively," he said.

Meanwhile, Chairman Umar Aadil Dar appreciated Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan, and Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi for their relentless efforts to highlight the plight of the people of occupied Kashmir at all international forums.

