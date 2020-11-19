UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Glowing Tributes Paid To Aali Kadal Martyrs

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 19th November 2020 | 06:10 PM

Glowing tributes paid to Aali Kadal martyrs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2020 ) :Hurriyat leaders and organizations Thursday paid glowing tributes to the martyrs of Aali Kadal, Srinagar, on their 28th martyrdom anniversary, in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service Indian troops had killed noted liberation leader, Sheikh Abdul Hameed, along with his associates Mushtaq Ahmed Lone, Advocate Jamil Chowdhry, Fayaz Ahmed Sheikh, Mushtaq Ahmed Kotey, Ghulam Ahmed Mir, Manzoor Ahmed Khan, Farooq Ahmed Dar, Ghulam Nabi Butt and Pervez Bullah at Aali Kadal in Srinagar on this day in 1992.

The Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) in a statement in Srinagar said that the martyrdom of Abdul Hameed, Ghulam Nabi Butt, and other Aali Kadal martyrs was observed as Character Day.

The JKLF statement said that liberation leaders including illegally detained party Chairman, Muhammad Yasin Malik, Zahoor Butt and Advocate Muhammad Saghir Khan, Master Mohammad Afzal, Advocate Bashir Ahmed, Tahir Ahmed Mir, Shaukat Bakhshi, Javed Zargar, Saleem Nannaji, Iqbal Gandroo, Muhammad Yaseen Butt, Manzoor Ahmed Sufi and Wajahat Qureshi paid rich tributes to Sheikh Abdul Hameed and other martyrs.

They vowed that the sacrifices of these martyrs would not be allowed to go waste.

Senior Hurriyat leader, Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori, addressing a meeting in Srinagar said that Sheikh Abdul Hameed and other martyrs had sacrificed their lives for a great cause and the Kashmiri people were committed to continue their mission till complete success.

He said that India could not suppress the Kashmiris' liberation movement by killing innocent civilians. He called for peaceful settlement of the lingering Kashmir dispute in accordance with the Kashmiris' aspirations.

Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori said that India's stubborn attitude could not change the reality of the Kashmir dispute, which posed a threat to the peace of entire south Asian region.

The Chairman of Islami Tanzeem-e-Azadi, Abdul Samad Inqilabi, in a statement issued in Srinagar said that Shaheed Sheikh Abdul Hameed and his associates sacrificed their lives for a cause of freedom.

He reiterated the Kashmiris' revolve to continue the mission of martyrs till it reached its logical conclusion.

He said that Indian troops in IIOJK had become so uncontrollable that they were not even sparing civilians.

He also expressed sympathy and solidarity with the bereaved families of the martyrs of Aali Kadal.

Related Topics

India Martyrs Shaheed Jammu Srinagar Media Asia

Recent Stories

Turkmenistan supports the processes of non-prolife ..

13 seconds ago

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan an ..

16 seconds ago

The Minister of Culture of Turkmenistan took part ..

6 minutes ago

The delegation of Turkmenistan took part in the 8t ..

6 minutes ago

Turkmenistan and Sweden discuss issues of building ..

10 minutes ago

Telephone conversation between the President of Tu ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.