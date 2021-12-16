UrduPoint.com

Glowing Tributes Paid To APS Martyrs In Tando Muhammad Khan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 16th December 2021 | 09:49 PM

Glowing tributes paid to APS Martyrs in Tando Muhammad Khan

The 7th anniversary of coward attack on Army Public School Peshawar was observed on Thursday here with the firm determination to completely eliminate terrorism from the motherland

TANDO MUHAMMAD KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2021 ) :The 7th anniversary of coward attack on Army Public school Peshawar was observed on Thursday here with the firm determination to completely eliminate terrorism from the motherland.

In this connection a rally was organized by the Education department, which marched through different areas of the city culminated at the Press Club. Al large number of Teachers and students participated in the rally. Addressing the event officers of education department Abdul Wahab Nizamani, Syed Amjad Hussain Shah, Taj Muhammad Ronjho and other said that terrorists can not suppress our spirit against the menace of terrorism .They said that tourists attempted to keep future builders way from education by brutal attacks on innocent children. They said that sacrifices of innocent students will be remembered for a long time.

Meanwhile Quran- Khuwani was also arranged by a Social welfare organization in Jamia Masjid Nazr-e- Mustafa to pay tributes to Martyrs of APS Peshawar which was attended by District President Shahzad Bozdar,Papoo Balouch, Fayaz Bhatti and large number of people.

On other hand candlelit vigil was also held by the Khidmat-Khlaq foundation at Press Club Tando Muhammad Khan. Chairman KKF Kamran Janwri, Rehman Mir jat, Bilawal Ali Soomro, Imran Memon, Umer Pasha and others said that Martyrs of Army Public School Peshwar were still alive in our hearts, Pakistani Nation has always stood up against terrorists and will continue resistance against them in future.

Special prayers were also offered for APS Martyrs.

Related Topics

Pakistan Attack Peshawar Army Martyrs Shaheed Education Tando Muhammad Khan Mosque Event From

Recent Stories

First ever true millipede with over 1,000 feet fou ..

First ever true millipede with over 1,000 feet found

2 seconds ago
 Entire nation pays tribute to martyrs: Sheikh Rash ..

Entire nation pays tribute to martyrs: Sheikh Rashid Ahmed

4 seconds ago
 IGP Balochistan dismisses DSP Panjgur from service ..

IGP Balochistan dismisses DSP Panjgur from service on charge of corruption

5 seconds ago
 Greece Will Require Negative COVID-19 Test Done Wi ..

Greece Will Require Negative COVID-19 Test Done Within 72 Hours From Travelers

7 seconds ago
 Mariam Almheiri highlights importance of innovatio ..

Mariam Almheiri highlights importance of innovation in sustainable development a ..

23 minutes ago
 Four-Nation Group Gives Iran Final Chance to Discu ..

Four-Nation Group Gives Iran Final Chance to Discuss 2020 Downing of Ukraine Pas ..

8 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.