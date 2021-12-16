Glowing tributes paid to APS Martyrs in Tando Muhammad Khan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TANDO MUHAMMAD KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2021 ) :The 7th anniversary of coward attack on Army Public school Peshawar was observed on Thursday here with the firm determination to completely eliminate terrorism from the motherland.

In this connection a rally was organized by the Education department, which marched through different areas of the city culminated at the Press Club. Al large number of Teachers and students participated in the rally. Addressing the event officers of education department Abdul Wahab Nizamani, Syed Amjad Hussain Shah, Taj Muhammad Ronjho and other said that terrorists can not suppress our spirit against the menace of terrorism .They said that tourists attempted to keep future builders way from education by brutal attacks on innocent children. They said that sacrifices of innocent students will be remembered for a long time.

Meanwhile Quran- Khuwani was also arranged by a Social welfare organization in Jamia Masjid Nazr-e- Mustafa to pay tributes to Martyrs of APS Peshawar which was attended by District President Shahzad Bozdar,Papoo Balouch, Fayaz Bhatti and large number of people.

On other hand candlelit vigil was also held by the Khidmat-Khlaq foundation at Press Club Tando Muhammad Khan. Chairman KKF Kamran Janwri, Rehman Mir jat, Bilawal Ali Soomro, Imran Memon, Umer Pasha and others said that Martyrs of Army Public School Peshwar were still alive in our hearts, Pakistani Nation has always stood up against terrorists and will continue resistance against them in future.

Special prayers were also offered for APS Martyrs.