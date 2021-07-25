UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Glowing Tributes Paid To Arif Nizami

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 26 seconds ago Sun 25th July 2021 | 12:30 PM

Glowing tributes paid to Arif Nizami

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2021 ) :A ceremony was held at a law chamber at District Courts Bahawalpur where late journalist, Arif Nizami was paid rich tributes.

According to a press release issued here, the ceremony was attended by Advocate Sabir Khan, Advocate Kaleem and others.

They remembered the services of veteran journalist, Arif Nizami for the cause of human rights. They opined that Arif Nizami played a significant role through his media write ups and tv programs for protection of rights of common people of society.

Later, prayer offered for the departed soul of the deceased.

Related Topics

Bahawalpur Chamber Prayer Media TV

Recent Stories

UAE leaders send condolences to Chinese President ..

45 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed issues resolution to form new Bo ..

1 hour ago

UAE Press: With new entity, Dubai on global health ..

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jul 25, 2021 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid issues Decree forming Emirati ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.