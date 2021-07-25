Glowing tributes paid to Arif Nizami

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2021 ) :A ceremony was held at a law chamber at District Courts Bahawalpur where late journalist, Arif Nizami was paid rich tributes.

According to a press release issued here, the ceremony was attended by Advocate Sabir Khan, Advocate Kaleem and others.

They remembered the services of veteran journalist, Arif Nizami for the cause of human rights. They opined that Arif Nizami played a significant role through his media write ups and tv programs for protection of rights of common people of society.

Later, prayer offered for the departed soul of the deceased.