Glowing Tributes Paid To Burhan Wani, Other Martyrs In IIOJK

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 08th July 2021 | 01:30 PM

Glowing tributes paid to Burhan Wani, other martyrs in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) :In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Hurriyat leaders and organizations have paid glowing tributes to Kashmiri freedom fighter, Burhan Muzaffar Wani and his associates on their 5th martyrdom anniversary, being observed on Thursday (today) Burhan Wani along with two associates was martyred by Indian troops in a fake encounter in Kokernag area of Islamabad district on July 8, 2016.

Senior Hurriyat leader, Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori in a statement issued in Srinagar, paying tributes to Burhan Wani and other martyrs, said that the 2016 uprising had encouraged the Kashmiri people regarding the freedom movement and they had further accelerated it.

He said that the people of Kashmir had rendered unprecedented sacrifices from 1931 to 2021, adding that their sacrifices would not be allowed go waste and would bring positive results. Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori along with a delegation also visited Sopore and expressed solidarity with the aggrieved family of renowned freedom fighter Merajuddin Halwai who was martyred by Indian troops in Handwara.

The Jammu and Kashmir Mass Movement Chairman, Molvi Bashir Ahmed Irfani in a statement issued in Srinagar said, the martyrdom of Burhan Wani has proved that every child of Kashmir is devoted to the spirit of freedom and is not ready to accept India's aggressive occupation.

He said, the spirit of freedom of nations cannot be crushed through military might. He said that the day of martyrdom of Burhan Wani was sending a message to the whole world that if the oppression in IIOJK would continue, then peace in the world cannot be guaranteed.

A spokesman of Jammu and Kashmir Freedom Front (JKFF) in a statement issued in Srinagar, paying tributes to Burhan Wani, said that the Indian troops were continuously killing the people of Kashmir, especially the youth, to suppress the ongoing freedom movement. He also demanded of the United Nations and other international human rights organizations to take notice of the Indian brutalities in IIOJK.

