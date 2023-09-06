Glowing tributes paid to Major Tufail Shaheed

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Vehari Syed Asif Hussain Shah and District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Isa Khan placed flowers at the mausoleum of Major Muhammad Tufail Shaheed and prayed for the elevation of his ranks.

During a ceremony held on the Defense Day of Pakistan at the mausoleum of Major Tufail Shaheed here Wednesday, glowing tributes were paid to the services of valiant martyrs of the armed forces who protected the sovereignty of the country.

The DC said that the martyrs were our pride and Shaheed Major Muhammad Tufail rendered eminent sacrifice for the safety of our motherland.

On this occasion, DPO Muhammad Isa Khan said that the martyrs were very special to us.