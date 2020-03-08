UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Glowing Tributes Paid To Mirwaiz Ghulam Rasool Shah In IOK

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sun 08th March 2020 | 04:50 PM

Glowing tributes paid to Mirwaiz Ghulam Rasool Shah in IOK

ISLAMABAD, Mar 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2020 ) :Anjuman-e-Nusratul islam has paid glowing tributes to the founder of the institute, Mirwaiz Allama Ghulam Rasool Shah on his 111th death anniversary.

Anjuman-e-Nusratul Islam in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the contributions of Mirwaiz Allama Rasool Shah on social, religious, political and educational fronts continue to be the torchbearer for the present generation and the same would be written with golden words in the educational history of Kashmir, reported by Kashmir Media Service.

It said that it was Mirwaiz Allama Rasool Shah who laid its foundation to enlighten the people of Kashmir the worldly knowledge, besides the Islamic studies in its true and pristine form and the results are well before the general public.

The statement said in memory of Mirwaiz Allama Rasool Shah and to pay him rich tributes, Quran Khawani was held at Islamia Oriental College in which many youth participated while similar functions were also held in all the educational institutions run by the Anjuman.

In this connection, a glittering function was organised by the Anjuman at Islamia Higher Secondary school, Rajouri Kadal, Srinagar in which the organizers and members of the Anjuman besides a galaxy of teachers and students highlightedthe contribution of Mirwaiz Allama Rasool Shah.

Related Topics

Srinagar Same Anjuman Gold Media All

Recent Stories

Over 30 startups participate in Innovation Hackath ..

23 minutes ago

43,000 Abu Dhabi streetlights to be replaced with ..

38 minutes ago

IRENA invites renewable energy developers to regis ..

38 minutes ago

Emirates Scientists Council addresses challenges i ..

53 minutes ago

UAE&#039;s ENAS re-elected as International Halal ..

1 hour ago

UAE committed to tolerance as solid Emirati approa ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.