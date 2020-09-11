UrduPoint.com
Glowing Tributes Paid To Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 11th September 2020 | 10:20 PM

Nazaria-e-Pakistan Trust (NPT) Chairman Muhammad Rafique Tarar has said that Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah created Pakistan with the power of truth and arguments

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :Nazaria-e-Pakistan Trust (NPT) Chairman Muhammad Rafique Tarar has said that Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah created Pakistan with the power of truth and arguments.

He said this while addressing an online ceremony held in connection with the 72nd death anniversary of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, here on Friday.

The ceremony started with the recitation from Holy Quran followed by Naat-e-Rasool-e-Maqbool (Peace Be Upon Him).

NPT Chairman paid glowing tributes to Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and said that deviation from the principles of Quaid was harmful for the country. He stressed the need for making collective efforts to strengthen Pakistan. Member of Tehreek-e-Pakistan Sartaj Aziz said that it was very unfortunate that Quaid-i-Azam died so early after the creation of Pakistan.

Despite poor health Quaid-i-Azam worked devotedly for the creation of Pakistan, he added.

NPT Vice Chairman Mian Farooq Altaf said that it was good luck of the Muslims of sub-continent that they got Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, a great leader.

SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Iftikhar Ali Malik said that it was very important for young generation to be aware of country's history.

He said, "It is need of the hour to make continuous struggle our motto in the larger interest of the country." Justice (retd) Nasira Javed Iqbal urged the students to study the life and struggle of Quaid-i-Azam for inspiration and guidance.

Begum Mehnaz Rafi and other speakers also paid glowing tribute to the father of the nation for his remarkable and tireless efforts for the creation of separate homeland for the Muslims of sub-continent.

Earlier, Quarn Khawani was held at Aiwan-e-Karkunan Tehreek-i-Pakistan and Aiwan-e-Quaid-i-Azam, Johar Town for the departed soul of Quaid-i-Azam.

