Glowing tributes paid to recently martyred youth in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2021 ) :The Jammu and Kashmir Political Resistance Movement (JKPRM) Thursday paid a glowing tributes to youth recently martyred by Indian troops during cordon and search operations (CASOs) in Shopian, Islamabad and Srinagar.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the JKPRM General Secretary, Dr Musaib addressing a meeting of his party in Srinagar deplored that the Indian troops were killing innocent youth in the territory which was condemnable.

The participants of the meeting on the occasion said that the people of IIOJK were committed to their struggle for right to self-determination, saying the Kashmiri leadership and people have offered and are offering tremendous sacrifices for the purpose.

They appealed to the Kashmiri people to put up a fight against the Indian oppression and urged the Kashmiris living outside the territory to highlight the Indian atrocities and its state terrorism.

They said that there was no other alternative but to firmly stand and fight with full determination for the right to self-determination.

The added that India should know that even if it brought all its armed forces and agencies into Jammu and Kashmir, even then the people of Kashmir would not abandon the struggle for their rights and freedom.

The participants of the meeting also strongly expressed concern over the massive operations, house raids and arrest of people by Indian police and its agency, NIA, and urged the human rights bodies to take notice of the worst situation of Kashmir and to stop India from its rigid and military might policies on Kashmir.