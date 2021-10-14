UrduPoint.com

Glowing Tributes Paid To Recently Martyred Youth In IIOJK

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 14th October 2021 | 04:56 PM

Glowing tributes paid to recently martyred youth in IIOJK

The Jammu and Kashmir Political Resistance Movement (JKPRM) Thursday paid a glowing tributes to youth recently martyred by Indian troops during cordon and search operations (CASOs) in Shopian, Islamabad and Srinagar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2021 ) :The Jammu and Kashmir Political Resistance Movement (JKPRM) Thursday paid a glowing tributes to youth recently martyred by Indian troops during cordon and search operations (CASOs) in Shopian, Islamabad and Srinagar.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the JKPRM General Secretary, Dr Musaib addressing a meeting of his party in Srinagar deplored that the Indian troops were killing innocent youth in the territory which was condemnable.

The participants of the meeting on the occasion said that the people of IIOJK were committed to their struggle for right to self-determination, saying the Kashmiri leadership and people have offered and are offering tremendous sacrifices for the purpose.

They appealed to the Kashmiri people to put up a fight against the Indian oppression and urged the Kashmiris living outside the territory to highlight the Indian atrocities and its state terrorism.

They said that there was no other alternative but to firmly stand and fight with full determination for the right to self-determination.

The added that India should know that even if it brought all its armed forces and agencies into Jammu and Kashmir, even then the people of Kashmir would not abandon the struggle for their rights and freedom.

The participants of the meeting also strongly expressed concern over the massive operations, house raids and arrest of people by Indian police and its agency, NIA, and urged the human rights bodies to take notice of the worst situation of Kashmir and to stop India from its rigid and military might policies on Kashmir.

Related Topics

India Islamabad Police Jammu Srinagar Media All From

Recent Stories

Coronavirus toll at 1000 GMT Thursday

Coronavirus toll at 1000 GMT Thursday

4 minutes ago
 Blue Origin completes 2nd manned spaceflight

Blue Origin completes 2nd manned spaceflight

4 minutes ago
 Revised European Union Accord Might Resolve Ongoin ..

Revised European Union Accord Might Resolve Ongoing Legal Crisis - Warsaw

4 minutes ago
 Poland to Engage With New German Government on War ..

Poland to Engage With New German Government on War Reparations - Deputy Foreign ..

9 minutes ago
 Police arrest six including four for possessing il ..

Police arrest six including four for possessing illegal weapons

9 minutes ago
 Sindh Governor, Iranian delegation discuss expandi ..

Sindh Governor, Iranian delegation discuss expanding parliamentary relations bet ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.