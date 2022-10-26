UrduPoint.com

Glowing Tributes Paid To Senior APHC Leader Maulana Abbas Ansari

Sumaira FH Published October 26, 2022 | 02:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2022 ) :All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) leaders have paid rich tributes to senior Hurriyat leader, Maulana Abbas Ansari, who passed away in Srinagar, the other day.

Illegally detained senior APHC leader, Ghulam Ahmad Gulzar, in a message from Srinagar Central Jail expressed profound grief and sorrow over the sad demise of Maulana Abbas Ansari and termed it as an irreparable loss to the ongoing Kashmir freedom movement, said a press release here on Wednesday.

He said the services of the deceased leader for the Kashmir cause will always be remembered.

Ghulam Ahmad Gulzar said that besides being a visionary political leader, Maulana Abbas Ansari dedicated his entire life for humanity and fought for the political, social, religious and basic rights of the oppressed Kashmiri people. He said Maulana Ansari as the APHC chairman made every effort for the resolution of the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the wishes of Kashmiris and relevant UN resolutions.

Maulana Abbass was arrested and imprisoned for pleading the Kashmir case but he remained steadfast and never bowed before Indian oppression, he added.

APHC leaders, Khadim Hussain and Syed Sibte Shabbir Qummi, in a joint statement issued in Srinagar, said that in the demise of Maulana Abbas Ansari, the Kashmiris lost a selfless leader of the freedom movement as well as a great religious scholar. They said that the valuable services of the deceased for the Kashmir cause and the Kashmiri society would always be remembered.

They extended heartfelt condolence to the bereaved family and prayed for the departed soul.

Meanwhile, APHC-AJK leaders including Muhammad Sultan Butt and Mushtaq Ahmad Butt, in their statements issued in Islamabad, also expressed grief and sorrow over the death of Maulana Abbas Ansari. They said that he was a man of peace and believed in peaceful resolution of the Kashmir dispute through meaningful and result-oriented dialogue among Pakistan, India and genuine Kashmiri leadership.

