UrduPoint.com

Glowing Tributes Paid To Shaheed BB On Her 15th Death Anniversary

Muhammad Irfan Published December 27, 2022 | 06:00 PM

Glowing tributes paid to Shaheed BB on her 15th death anniversary

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2022 ) :Former PPP Senator Islmuddin Shaikh, MNA Noman islam Shaikh and former Mayor Sukkur Arslan Shaikh on Tuesday paid tributes to former prime minister Shaheed Benazir Bhutto on the occasion of her 15th death Anniversary.

In a joint statement, they said that Shaheed BB was a stateswoman and a visionary political leader who achieved a unique status in Pakistani politics due to her extraordinary intelligence, tireless efforts and bold style of politics.

Paying homage to the former twice-elected prime minister on her death anniversary, Islamuddin Shaikh said that Shaheed BB had the courage to challenge the worst dictatorship of the times.

Pakistani political leaders remember her as a leader who gave voice to the downtrodden and worked for the national unity, he said and added that BB Shaheed strongly believed in reconciliation and forbearance.

They recalled the day of her assassination as a 'sad chapter in the political history of the country'. Islam Uddin Shaikh saidMNA Noman Islam and Arslan Shaikh called upon all the political forces to rise above party lines and work for the democracy and prosperity of the country.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto Martyrs Shaheed Democracy Arslan Sukkur Dictator All Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Unity Foods Limited Sad

Recent Stories

CBUAE cancels registration of BH Insurance Brokera ..

CBUAE cancels registration of BH Insurance Brokerage LLC

50 minutes ago
 UAE President, Mauritanian President discuss bilat ..

UAE President, Mauritanian President discuss bilateral relations over phone

1 hour ago
 UAE and Africa: 51 years of deep-rooted relations

UAE and Africa: 51 years of deep-rooted relations

2 hours ago
 UAE tops world in technical and vocational educati ..

UAE tops world in technical and vocational education and training in UNDP&#039;s ..

2 hours ago
 vivo V25 Series Launching Soon In Pakistan — Her ..

Vivo V25 Series Launching Soon In Pakistan — Here’s What We Know So Far

2 hours ago
 General Civil Aviation published world first Natio ..

General Civil Aviation published world first National Regulation Related to Vert ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.