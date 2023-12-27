Glowing tributes paid to Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Shaheed on her 16th death anniversary

Glowing tributes were paid to former prime minister Benazir Bhutto Shaheed on her 16th death anniversary

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2023) Glowing tributes were paid to former prime minister Benazir Bhutto Shaheed on her 16th death anniversary.

Senior Journalist Fauzia Shahid said that due to her dedication to uplifting women’s status in Pakistan, Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto still is and will forever remain a flame of hope that will continue to burn in every Pakistani woman’s heart,

Pakistan People's Party’s Benazir was a lady ahead of her time.

Dr Asif Khan Chairman Shaheed Bhutto Foundation said on the occasion that she was a woman of substance - an idol for women who could only dream of empowerment.

In a country where most females are not allowed to leave the house, Benazir propagated the need for women to be employed, she added.

Dr Amr LaL has said during her life, Benazir’s charisma, leadership skills, empathy, and intelligence were qualities that separated her from even the most powerful of men.