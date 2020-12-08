GM Digital Media Wing calls on Sindh Governor

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) :General Manager (GM), Digital Media Wing, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Imran Ghazali called on Sindh Governor Imran Ismail at Governor House here on Tuesday.

During the meeting they discussed matters related to federal government's welfare projects for the people including Ehsaas Programme, various steps to this effect and dissemination of accurate information to the people.

Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly Firdous Shamim Naqvi and Governor Sindh's focal person for Digital Media Masoum Siddiqi were also present on the occasion.

Governor Ismail said that Ehsaas Programme was a best programme of the social sector.

He said that special attention was being paid to the welfare of the people under the aforesaid programme.

The Governor said that the platform of Digital Pakistan would prove to be an informative one for the accurate information to the public.

He said that the establishment of Pakistan Citizen Portal was another important step of the Prime Minister for the resolution to the problems of the people.He further said this era was of the social and digital media.

Governor Imran Ismail said that the Prime Minister was determined to change the economic condition of the people.

General Manager, Digital Media Wing, Imran Ghazali while briefing the Governor said that around 90 official social accounts had been verified through the Digital Media Wing so far.

He said that these social accounts included Federal and Punjab governments, ministries and social accounts of the ministers.