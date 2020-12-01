GM IESCO to hold online Katchary on Wednesday

General Manager Operations Islamabad Electric Supply Company Chauhdary Abdul Razzaq will hold online Katchary to address the consumers complaints

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2020 ) :General Manager Operations Islamabad Electric Supply Company Chauhdary Abdul Razzaq will hold online Katchary to address the consumers complaints.

According to IESCO spokesman, online katcharies were being conducted regularly.

As per the schedule, the GM (Operations) IESCO would hold online Katchary on Wednesday at telephone No.051-9253105.

He will attend complaints/suggestions of customers from 10:30 am to 11:30 am. SEs of operation Circles would also join Online katchary through video link. IESCO requested valued customers to participate in open katchary for immediate solution of their complaints.