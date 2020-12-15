GM IESCO to hold online Katchary on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2020 ) :General Manager Operations Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) Chauhdary Abdul Razzaq will hold online Katchary on Wednesday to address the consumers complaints.

According to IESCO spokesman, online katcharies were being conducted regularly.

As per the schedule, the GM (Operations) IESCO would hold online Katchary on Wednesday on telephone No.051-9253105.

He will attend complaints/suggestions of customers from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm. IESCO requested valued customers to participate in open katchary for immediate solution of their complaints.