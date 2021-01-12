UrduPoint.com
GM IESCO To Hold Online Katchary On Wednesday

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 12th January 2021 | 06:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ) :General Manager Operations Islamabad Electric Supply Company will hold online Katchary on Wednesday to address the consumers complaints.

According to IESCO spokesman, online katcharies were being conducted regularly.

As per the schedule, the GM (Operations) IESCO would hold online Katchary on Wednesday at telephone No.051-9253105.

He will attend complaints/suggestions of customers from 11:00 am to 12:00 noon. IESCO requested valued customers to participate in open katchary for immediate solution of their complaints.

