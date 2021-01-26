UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

GM IESCO To Hold Online Katchary On Wednesday

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 26th January 2021 | 05:50 PM

GM IESCO to hold online Katchary on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2021 ) :General Manager Operations Islamabad Electric Supply Company will hold online Katchary on Wednesday to address the consumers complaints.

According to IESCO spokesman, online katcharies were being conducted regularly.

As per the schedule, the GM (Operations) IESCO would hold online Katchary on Wednesday on telephone No. 051-9253105.

He will attend complaints/suggestions of customers from 11:00 am to 12:00 noon. IESCO requested valued customers to participate in open katchary for immediate solution of their complaints.

Related Topics

From General Motors Islamabad Electric Supply Company

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid receives credentials of new am ..

11 minutes ago

‘PM Office could be mortgaged if it’s just sym ..

31 minutes ago

Iran Will Return to Full Compliance With JCPOA If ..

39 minutes ago

BISE offers 'special chance' to candidates of HSSC ..

40 minutes ago

Air pollution linked to irreversible sight loss: s ..

40 minutes ago

PTA blocks website for uploading blasphemous movie ..

40 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.