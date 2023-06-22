Open Menu

GM NHA Assures Timely Completion Of Sewerage System Abbottabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 22, 2023 | 05:50 PM

GM NHA assures timely completion of sewerage system Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) :General Manager of National Highway Authority (NHA) Hazara region Imtiaz Khan Thursday assured the people living in the surrounding areas of Karakoram Highway (KKH) Abbottabad that their grievances regarding urban flooding would be resolved on priority and said that the sewerage system at the meat market would be started soon.

He expressed these views while talking to a delegation of the residents of the surrounding areas of KKH Abbottabad.

According to the details, General Manager and Deputy Director of NHA assured the delegation that their concerns would be addressed and an immediate plan for new drainage from the meat market would be initiated.

The delegation demanded that complete the construction of the drainage channel from the Qureshi petrol Pump to carry away rainwater and construct a new drain from the meat market to distribute water from the upper areas of several villages in case of rain.

Usually, in case of light rain in Niazi Colony, Sarban Colony, Hassan Town, and Abu Bakr Colony, rainwater accumulates on the main highway and enters the houses, causing significant losses to the residents every year.

The delegation from the affected area informed the NHA officials about these issues and demanded quick completion of the work.

Related Topics

Petrol Abbottabad Water NHA Market From

Recent Stories

AD Ports Group signs 50-year concession agreement ..

AD Ports Group signs 50-year concession agreement with Karachi Port Trust for c ..

6 minutes ago
 Global Media Congress acts as platform for media t ..

Global Media Congress acts as platform for media to serve countries and people b ..

36 minutes ago
 Hub71 continues growth with selection of 15 startu ..

Hub71 continues growth with selection of 15 startups to join Abu Dhabi’s tech ..

36 minutes ago
 UAE launches ‘Andalisia: History and Civilisatio ..

UAE launches ‘Andalisia: History and Civilisation’ initiative

1 hour ago
 AED704.1 mn in pensions to be disbursed tomorrow t ..

AED704.1 mn in pensions to be disbursed tomorrow to pensioners and beneficiaries

2 hours ago
 What problems missing submersible crew may be faci ..

What problems missing submersible crew may be facing?

2 hours ago
SC seven-member bench resumes hearing on trial of ..

SC seven-member bench resumes hearing on trial of civilians in military courts a ..

2 hours ago
 Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain pardons prisoners ahead of ..

Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain pardons prisoners ahead of Eid Al Adha

3 hours ago
 UAE President receives Iran’s Foreign Minister

UAE President receives Iran’s Foreign Minister

3 hours ago
 ‘Cause for optimism on raising ambition at COP28 ..

‘Cause for optimism on raising ambition at COP28’: Finland’s Climate Envoy

4 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz in Paris to participate in 'New Global ..

PM Shehbaz in Paris to participate in 'New Global Financing Pact Summit'

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 June 2023

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan