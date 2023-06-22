GM NHA assures timely completion of sewerage system Abbottabad

(@FahadShabbir)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) :General Manager of National Highway Authority (NHA) Hazara region Imtiaz Khan Thursday assured the people living in the surrounding areas of Karakoram Highway (KKH) Abbottabad that their grievances regarding urban flooding would be resolved on priority and said that the sewerage system at the meat market would be started soon.

He expressed these views while talking to a delegation of the residents of the surrounding areas of KKH Abbottabad.

According to the details, General Manager and Deputy Director of NHA assured the delegation that their concerns would be addressed and an immediate plan for new drainage from the meat market would be initiated.

The delegation demanded that complete the construction of the drainage channel from the Qureshi petrol Pump to carry away rainwater and construct a new drain from the meat market to distribute water from the upper areas of several villages in case of rain.

Usually, in case of light rain in Niazi Colony, Sarban Colony, Hassan Town, and Abu Bakr Colony, rainwater accumulates on the main highway and enters the houses, causing significant losses to the residents every year.

The delegation from the affected area informed the NHA officials about these issues and demanded quick completion of the work.