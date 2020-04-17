GM NHA visits Khanpur road to review the progress

(@FahadShabbir)

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2020 ) :General Manager, National Highways Authority (NHA) Habeeb ur Rehman Khan, on the directives of Federal Minister for Power Omer Ayub Khan, on Friday visited under construction Khanpur road to review the progress.

During his visit, he directed the contractors and officials to complete the project as soon as possible. Habeeb ur Rehman Khan also visited three under construction bridges on Khanpur road and reviewed the progress.

Director NHA, Hazara Region, Khanzada Khan and coordinator federal minister for power Sajid Khan were also accompanied the GM during the visit of Khanpur road.

After permission to start work in the construction sector by the federal government, Omer Ayub Khan contacted NHA officials to provide relief to the people of Haripur and other adjoining areas of Khanpur road to complete its remaining work.

On the orders of Federal Minister, Utility Stores Corporation (USC) has established its outlet at a far-flung village Gandaf of Union Council Kalinger Haripur and started its operation.

The long-awaited demand of USC outlet was fulfilled by Omer Ayub Khan which was highly appreciated by the locals and they also thanked the federal minister for fulfilling his promise with the people of Kalinjer.