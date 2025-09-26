GM of PTV Quetta center briefs MPAs on directive of Balochistan Assembly Speaker

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2025) On the directive of the Speaker of the Balochistan Assembly, the General Manager of Pakistan Television (PTV) Quetta Center briefed the members of Provincial Assembly (MPA) on the point raised in the House.GM of ptv Quetta had been summoned by the Speaker of Balochistan Assembly.

The meeting was held on the instructions of Speaker Captain (retd) Abdul Khaliq Khan Achakzai in which members of the Provincial Assembly Muhammad Khan Lehri, Khair Jan Baloch, Rehmat Saleh Baloch, Mir Zabid Ali Reiki, Mir Barkat Rind and Fazal Qadir Mandokhel participated.

While speaking on a point of public importance in the previous meeting, MPA Rehmat Saleh Baloch informed the House about an unpleasant incident saying that a security guard at the main gate of PTV Quetta Center did not give him proper respect and honor despite a formal invitation and revealing his status as a member of the Assembly.

The member of the assembly had called this behavior a violation of the privilege of an elected representative and requested the Speaker to intervene.

In today's meeting, the members were briefed in light of this directive. Taking the members into confidence, the General Manager PTV apologized for the incident that happened to the esteemed member. He said that there was misbehavior on the part of the concerned official adding that an explanation letter has been given to the official.

Furthermore, the General Manager invited the members to visit the PTV Center so that mutual cooperation and better relations could be further promoted.