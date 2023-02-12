UrduPoint.com

GM Op MEPCO For Steps To Achieve Set Targets

Faizan Hashmi Published February 12, 2023 | 06:50 PM

GM Op MEPCO for steps to achieve set targets

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2023 ) :General Manager Operation MEPCO, Engineer Nasir Ayaz Gurmani, directed the officials to utilize all capabilities to achieve the targets set by the company.

He expressed these views while talking to officers during visit to Kot Chhuta division.

He said that hard work was necessary to achieve the targets of line losses and recovery.

He ordered implementation on ongoing crash maintenance program and balancing of distribution transformers after obtaining the permit.

He further ordered to send all transformers running on two phase to reclamation workshop for repair and ensure power continuation by installing emergency trolleys.

He also directed the XEN Kot Chhuta division to replace damaged and burnt meters and provision of new connections.

General Manager Operations asked officials to collect the fines imposed to power pilferers and also got registered cases against them.

Acting XEN Kot Chhuta Muhammad Ashfaq gave briefing to GM Operations.

On this occasion, SDOs and revenue officers of all sub-divisions were also present.

Related Topics

Company Visit Nasir All General Motors MEPCO

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler to deliver keynote at World Government S ..

RAK Ruler to deliver keynote at World Government Summit 2023

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 February 2023

9 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 12th February 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 12th February 2023

10 hours ago
 Soliton Group Chairman Meets with President of Pak ..

Soliton Group Chairman Meets with President of Pakistan to Discuss the Role of T ..

19 hours ago
 PPP to contest by-polls after party's consultation ..

PPP to contest by-polls after party's consultation: Adviser to the Prime Ministe ..

19 hours ago
 Syria to Receive Transactions From Abroad Thanks t ..

Syria to Receive Transactions From Abroad Thanks to US Sanctions Waiver - Ex-Min ..

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.