GM Op MEPCO for steps to achieve set targets

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2023 ) :General Manager Operation MEPCO, Engineer Nasir Ayaz Gurmani, directed the officials to utilize all capabilities to achieve the targets set by the company.

He expressed these views while talking to officers during visit to Kot Chhuta division.

He said that hard work was necessary to achieve the targets of line losses and recovery.

He ordered implementation on ongoing crash maintenance program and balancing of distribution transformers after obtaining the permit.

He further ordered to send all transformers running on two phase to reclamation workshop for repair and ensure power continuation by installing emergency trolleys.

He also directed the XEN Kot Chhuta division to replace damaged and burnt meters and provision of new connections.

General Manager Operations asked officials to collect the fines imposed to power pilferers and also got registered cases against them.

Acting XEN Kot Chhuta Muhammad Ashfaq gave briefing to GM Operations.

On this occasion, SDOs and revenue officers of all sub-divisions were also present.