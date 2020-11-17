GM Operations IESCO to hold online Katchary on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2020 ) :General Manager Operations Islamabad Electric Supply Company Chauhdary Abdul Razzaq will hold online Katchary to swiftly address the consumers complaints.

According to IESCO spokesman, online katcharies were being conducted regularly and positive response of customers were also receiving.

According to schedule, the GM (Operations) IESCO would hold online Katchary on Wednesday at telephone No.051-9253105.

He will attend complaints/suggestions of customers from 10:30 am to 11:30 am. SEs of operation Circles would also join Online katchary through video link. IESCO requested valued customers to participate in open katchary for immediate solution of their complaints.