GM Railways Surveys Accident Site Near Rohri

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 08th March 2021 | 02:05 PM

General Manager (GM), Pakistan Railways (PR), Nisar Memon surveyed the accident site between Mando Dero and Sangi railway stations near Rohri where several coaches of the Lahore-bound Karachi Express derailed on late Saturday night

Talking to media, GM, Memon said the investigation has been carried out to ascertain the cause of derailment. He added that the train was fitted with the latest engine, which tracks the speed and other details of the journey at every moment. He said that they are being reviewed the data from the engine's log to aid us in the investigation.

According to Sukkur PR officials, all people traveling on the train were rescued and work is being carried out to clear the railway tracks.

They said that Railway staff temporarily cleared the Down track and train operations have resumed on it. While, work is being done on the Up track.

It is mention over here that the 15-Up Karachi Express departed Rohri junction around 1:15am of Saturday night as reached near Sangi nine of its bogies, including AC and Economy class coaches, derailed with a big bang as result one Person was killed and 25 injured.

The deceased woman identified as a resident of Landhi in Karachi, Sukkur Commissioner Shafiq Ahmed Mahesar said that 22 of the injured passengers had been discharged from the taluka hospital Rohri.

