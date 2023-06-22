GM SNGPL assures no load shedding for five Eid days

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) :General Manager, Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL), Rahmat Ullah on Wednesday said that no gas load-shedding would be carried out during Eid ul Adha.

He assured this in a meeting with Advisor to the caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Labor, Malik Meher Elahi.

Malik Meher Elahi told the GM Sui Gas that acute shortage of gas for the consumers has become a challenge and rectifying this situation was the need of the hour. He said that on the occasion of Eid ul Adha, uninterrupted supply of gas was necessary so that people could observe the Eid days with ease and happiness.

Rahmat Ullah assured the Advisor that uninterrupted gas supply would be ensured to the people in Peshawar during Eid for five consecutive days.

Malik Meher Elahi asked the GM that the issue of shortage of Sui Gas in Peshawar should be addressed on a permanent basis. The provincial government, he said, will provide every necessary assistance to the gas authorities in this regard.