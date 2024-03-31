GM SNGPL directs to ensure gas pressure stability during sehr, iftar times

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2024) General Manager of SNGPL Islamabad, Adnan Khan has issued directives to ensure stable gas pressure during Sehr and Iftar time.

In this regard, a dedicated "Control Room" has been established, said Sui Northern Gas Pipelines (SNGPL) spokesperson, Shahid Akram.

As part of these efforts, officers have been deployed for pressure monitoring in the Federal capital and the surrounding areas.

Additionally, specialized teams have been mobilized to swiftly address individual and communal complaints from consumers, ensuring that any issues are promptly resolved.

These proactive measures aim to enhance consumer satisfaction and facilitate a smooth and hassle-free experience for consumers during the holy month of Ramazan.