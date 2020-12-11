UrduPoint.com
GM SSGL Assures Resolving Gas Connections Issue To Builders Schemes

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 11th December 2020 | 05:40 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2020 ) :The General Manager Sui Southern Gas Company Limited Abdul Waheed Jummani has assured that issues being faced by the builders regarding gas connections to their housing schemes and plazas will be resolved on priority.

He held out such assurance to a delegation of the Association of Builders and Developers Hyderabad Region which called on him here at his office on Friday under leadership of Vice Chairman Muhammad Kashif Shaikh.

On complaint of the delegation about difficulties in getting gas connections, the General Manager SSGL informed the hurdles being faced by the organization under contract system adding that delaying in receiving road cutting permission from departments concerned also the main factors in respect of issuance of gas connections to consumers.

Similarly, he informed that issue of low gas pressure being faced by SSGL was also the leading cause of delay in providing gas connections to new housing schemes and plazas situated in Taluka Qasimabad.

The SSGL is waiting to get permission of road cutting at Naseem Nagar Chowk Qasimabad since last one year to lay a new gas pipeline for which all required materials have already been arranged, he informed and added that whenever the company received permission from the concerned department, the work will be started on the project without any delay.

With completion of this project, the company will be able to provide maximum gas connections to residents of the area, he added.

The meeting discussed in detail the formula of sharing cost of laying external pipelines and decided that builders and developers will bear the cost according to granted load to their housing schemes however the delegation was of the view that the SSGL should bear the cost of big diameter pipelines which to be laid outside the housing schemes for which, the General Manager SSGL assured the delegation that all genuine demands of the builders and developers will be accepted.

The Delegation of ABAD Hyderabad Region which met with the General Manager SSGL under leadership of Vice Chairman Muhammad Kashif Shaikh was comprised of the members executive committee Asad Memon, Kashif Qureshi, Najam Shaikh, Nazeer Ghouri, Dr. Tariq, Abdullah Memon and Ghulam Hussain Memon.

