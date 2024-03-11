Open Menu

GM Syngenta Stresses Smart Agriculture To Deal With Climate Change, Improve Productivity Of Farmers

Muhammad Irfan Published March 11, 2024 | 11:30 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) The General Manager of Syngenta Pakistan Zeeshan Haseeb Baig Monday stressed for holistic and multi-dimensional approach to tackle food insecurity, increase agricultural productivity, and promote sustainable agriculture where Syngenta Pakistan was leading role for innovation seeds and crop-enhancement products.

Talking to ptv news channel, he explained that smart farming has become a reality as well. Digital devices can analyze weather conditions, monitor plant growth, improve irrigation efficiency and reduce groundwater consumption.

Making agriculture climate smart through integrated approach is also an ideal solution to ensure the food security of the ever-increasing global population at a time when there are twin problems of land degradation and carbon emissions, he mentioned.

Syngenta' main aim is to achieve sustainable higher productivity, ensure livelihood and food security, adapt to climate change and bring down emission of greenhouse gases, he added.

"Integrated farming has immense potential to make farmers climate smart through the cultivation of different crops on the same land and using farm resources sustainably", he mentioned.

He said both the public and private sectors need to come forward for livelihood improvement through integrated farming for climate-resilient agriculture promotion, adding, awareness of traditional farmers also need of hour which will achieved micro-finance approach among producers.

Syngenta is bringing new and improved solutions to farmers around the world, from yield-enhancing innovations that deliver food security and help mitigate climate, to sustainable agronomic advice that helps unlock the power of nature, he highlighted.

He expressed hope that they would be able to promote the innovation and application of smart agricultural technologies through international exchanges and cooperation with Pakistan.

More Stories From Pakistan