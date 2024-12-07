GMC holds its 6th convocation, confers 68 MBBS degrees to doctors

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2024) The Gomal Medical College (GMC) Dera Ismail Khan conferred 68 degrees of Bachelor of Medicine, and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) on young doctors in its 6th convocation held here on Saturday.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur was the chief guest at the convocation ceremony which was also attended by students, parents, local elected representatives, Officers from Divisional and district administrations and others.

The chief minister, while addressing the event, announced that a campus of Khyber Medical University will soon be established in Dera Ismail Khan as the provincial government was taking steps for the improvement of basic healthcare in underprivileged districts.

He praised the remarkable achievements of GMC in a short period.

He urged the doctors to behave politely while treating the ailing humanity and run the medical profession with a mission of serving humanity rather than just as a job.

During the convocation, degrees were awarded to 68 medical graduates while 18 students received gold medals for their outstanding achievements.

The chief minister congratulated the graduating students, their parents, and teachers, and commended the GMC administration for the successful organization of the event.

He was of the view that doctors should opt to serve in underprivileged areas where their services are most needed.

He said that the steps were being taken to increase the admissions quota in medical colleges for students hailing from merged districts.

He said the local individuals would be recruited to provide better health services in these areas.

Earlier, the chief minister inaugurated three state-of-the-art laboratories at the GMC including the IT lab which was established in collaboration with Khyber Medical University for Rs 90 million, Anatomage 3D table which was completed for Rs 40 million and a Skill Lab which was constructed for Rs 30 million.