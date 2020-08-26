Gilgit Baltistan Waste Management Company (GBWMC) on Wednesday carried out special cleanliness work in the provincial capital in connection with the ongoing month of the Muharram-ul-Haram

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :Gilgit Baltistan Waste Management Company (GBWMC) on Wednesday carried out special cleanliness work in the provincial capital in connection with the ongoing month of the Muharram-ul-Haram.

According to manager operation GBWMC, in surroundings of all main imambargahs and places of 'majalis' in Gilgit were cleaned.

GBWMC DMOs and other officers of the company are monitoring special cleanliness operation.

The manager said, "It is the responsibility of GBWMC to ensure proper cleanliness in the city and the company tries its best to make proper cleanliness arrangements on all occasions.

He further said that during the month of Muharram-ul-Haram proper cleanliness would be ensured in the provincial capital while complaints of people would be solved on priority basis.