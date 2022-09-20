UrduPoint.com

GNSS Winter School On 'Space Weather And Applications' To Start From Oct 19

September 20, 2022

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2022 ) :GNSS Research Lab of National Center of GIS and Space Applications (NCGSA), Institute of Space Technology (IST) has planned to organize Second Global Navigation Satellite Systems (GNSS) Winter school at IST, Islamabad from October 19-21.

According to an official of IST, the GNSS Winter School 2022 is especially crafted around the concepts of Space Weather phenomena, their affects, mapping, and modeling through Global Navigation Satellite Systems. GNSS Winter School 2022 focuses the concepts of space weather phenomena, along with their affects, mapping, modeling and applications through Global Navigation Satellite Systems.

Three-day training program will cover the topics ranging from Fundamentals of GNSS, Introduction of Space Weather, Solar Physics, Geomagnetic Storms and their effects on different layers of Earth and its atmosphere including Magnetosphere, Thermosphere, Ionosphere and Lithosphere.

The official informed that the special sessions will cover the effects of space weather on sensitive space and ground assets, and GNSS and Space Weather applications for Natural Disaster Management.

GNSS School is intended for engineers, professionals, researchers, academicians and students, working in the domains of Global Navigation Satellite Systems, Space Weather Monitoring, Solar Physics, and subsequent applications of GNSS and Space Weather in Natural Disaster Management.

The intended participants can register through the web link: https://bit.ly/3eKght8 to participate in the Winter School till the deadline of October 10 and get further information through the contact number: 051-907-5799 / 5830.

