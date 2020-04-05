'Go Green App' launched ; Firdous market underpass next month; LDA must take lead for excellent services :CM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Sunday inaugurated a mobile App "Go Green" initiated by LDA in order to supervise the growth and survival of plants.

Usman Buzdar said that "Go Green" was a commendable step of LDA. "It is our collective responsibility to take care of plants. The "Clean and Green Pakistan" campaign is ongoing across the province", he added.

"We are also fully focused on paying attention to government affairs, besides taking measures to overcome coronavirus pandemic," he emphasized.

He also planted a sapling at the premises of Lahore Development Authority (LDA) in Johar Town under Punjab Clean and Green Programme PC&GP.

Through "Go Green" application LDA would conduct geo-mechanic processing of plants being planted in controlled areas. By adopting this mechanism the presence of plants and their growth would be observed and monitored. It would also be guaged as to where the fruit bearing, flower carrying or any other plant had been planted, he added.

Citizens can also conduct geo-tagging of plants by planting them through "Go Green" application.

Usman Buzdar stated that LDA has also been assigned the target of planting 300,000 saplings by 15th April in their controlled areas, adding that 100,000 fruit bearing plants of java plum, guava and mango would be planted while neem, sukh chaain and other 200000 anti-allergy saplings would also be planted.

"Go Green" application has been prepared by Director Computer Services Abdul Basit Qamar and GIS Specialist Muahammad Irfan alongwith other team members.

Usman Buzdar chaired a high level meeting at LDA office in which matters pertaining to progress being made on LDA projects, steps to provide maximum facilities to the citizens and future line of action came under review.He said by launching LDA Insaaf Web Portal App the citizens wouldnot have to face the hassle of frequently visiting the offices.

He said that the process of obtaining 'completion certificate' has been made easy and convenient. However,he said that a mechanism should be formulated in LDA in which due work of citizens can be done easily, and their grievances redressed without reference or recommendation. The usage of latest technology would prove to be beneficial for attaining this objective,he said.

Usman Buzdar while addressing officials stated that LDA has postponed the payments to be paid by the citizens by 30th April in the wake of coronavirus pandemic and this step was taken to grant relief to the citizens.

He announced that the construction of bridge in front of Jinnah Hospital would soon be completed.

He directed that in order to receive online applications of citizens the Insaaf portal will be completed at the earliest .

The CM announced that foundation stone of Firdaus Market Underpass,to be completed at a cost of Rs two billion, would be laid by the end of this month.

He also observed that a signal free corridor would be constructed form Barkat Market to Jinnah Hospital.

Usman Buzdar directed that the project of elevated expressway from Gulberg to Babu Sabu Motorway should be reviewed to be constructed in collaboration with the public-private partnership. Prime Minister Imran Khan would be requested for the construction of elevated expressway from Shahdrah to Kala Shah Kaku on the GT Road,he said.

Chief Minister directed that the stalled construction work for improving the drainage system at Lawrence Road and Shahra-e-Quaid-e-Azam should be restarted without delay before the arrival of monsoon.

He further maintained that other development authorities are also urged to take up more effective measures for facilitating masses,adding that LDA will be made a role model for other development authorities of the province.

Chief Minister said that under Clean and green programme of Prime Minister Imran Khan, LDA would plant 60 lac new saplings in the city in one year.

He said that as a result of the package granted by Prime Minister Imran Khan for the construction sector and owing to savings amounting to rupees 52 crore in the development projects of LDA, the repair and construction projects should be undertaken on priority basis.

He exhorted LDA officers and other staff members to deliver, give results and in return they will receive his full support.He said that LDA will have to take a lead with regard to providing excellent service delivery to the masses.

. Usman Buzdar further stated that in order to resolve traffic congestion issue at Shahkam Chowk, flyover project construction should be started at the earliest, while the land connected with old vegetable market from Arfa Karim Tower will also be utilized in the best possible manner. Maximum facilities will be provided to the citizens of Lahore and new projects of water supply and sewerage will also be launched.

Chie Minister,also observed during meeting that he held comprehensive and productive discussions with Chinese doctors with regard to adopting precautionary and preventive measures to save masses from the dangers of coronavirus. "We will fully benefit from the successful Chinese model," he vowed.

LDA Director General Ahmed Aziz Tarar gave a detailed briefing about LDA projects, steps taken for providing facilities to the citizens and about future line of action to be taken up by LDA while Provincial Minister Housing Mian Mahmood-Ur-Rasheed, Vice Chairman LDA SM Imran, MPA Sadia Sohail Rana, MPA Uzma Kardar, Additional Chief Secretary Urbanization and Infrastructure Tahir Khursheed, Secretary Finance, Secretary Housing, DG LDA Ahmed Aziz Tarar, Secretary Information, Vice Chairman WASA Sheikh Imtiaz Mahmood, Chairman PHA Yasir Gillani, Engineer Amir Riaz Qureshi and senior officers also attended the meeting.