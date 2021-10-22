GO, PAPCO sign agreement on white oil pipeline multigrade project

Gas & Oil Pakistan Limited (GO) and Pak Arab Pipeline Company (PAPCO) has entered an agreement on White Oil Pipeline Multigrade Project; now through this pipeline petrol will be transported in addition to diesel

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2021 ) :Gas & Oil Pakistan Limited (GO) and Pak Arab Pipeline Company (PAPCO) has entered an agreement on White Oil Pipeline Multigrade Project; now through this pipeline petrol will be transported in addition to diesel.

Once fully implemented, all upcountry movement of petrol and diesel will be through the pipeline, said release on Friday.

GO is also celebrating 900 retail outlets, the largest network in the private sector, and continues to forge ahead with its ambitious plan.