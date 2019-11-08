UrduPoint.com
Goal Of 100pc Literacy To Be Achieved By 2030: Punjab Minister For Literacy & Non-formal Education Rashid Hafeez

Fri 08th November 2019

Goal of 100pc literacy to be achieved by 2030: Punjab Minister for Literacy & Non-formal Education Rashid Hafeez

Punjab Minister for Literacy & Non-formal Education Rashid Hafeez on Friday said the provincial government has provided the best resources to modernise the education sector and efforts would be made to achieve hundred per cent literacy by 2030

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2019 ) :Punjab Minister for Literacy & Non-formal Education Rashid Hafeez on Friday said the provincial government has provided the best resources to modernise the education sector and efforts would be made to achieve hundred per cent literacy by 2030.

Presiding over a meeting, he said that facilities of promoting literacy rate in remote and deprived areas as well as in jails were being improved.

He said the government had given full attention to the sector and resources were also being provided.

On the occasion, various proposals came under discussion for capacity-building of teachers and improvement of literacy and non-formal education institutions.

