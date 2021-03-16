Goal of economic development linked with women empowerment: Deputy Commissioner

Tharparkar Deputy Commissioner Muhamad Nawaz Soho Tuesday said that without ensuring provision of job opportunities and source of Income to women, goal of economic development and prosperity in the district could not be achieved

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2021 ):Tharparkar Deputy Commissioner Muhamad Nawaz Soho Tuesday said that without ensuring provision of job opportunities and source of Income to women, goal of economic development and prosperity in the district could not be achieved.

He expressed these views while addressing Thar women empowerment award ceremony jointly organized by Thar Foundation and Sindh engro coal mining company to mark international women's day aiming to eulogize contribution of women in different segments of life.

The DC said without active participation of women, the target of Gross domestic products (GDP) and economic growth was inevitable.

He said the Great Sufi saint of Sindh Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai has also portrayed women in Shah jo Risalo. He stressed the need to recognize the role of women in the rural set up of Sindh as pointed out by Shah Latif in his poetry in which Shah Latif has termed women as Soormi of Sindh.

Chief Executive officer (CEO) of Sindh Engro coal Mining company and Thar Foundation Syed Abul Fazal Rizvi said that imparting training to unskilled Thari women for Industrial dump truck drivers and RO plant operators besides giving jobs was a difficult task but which was accomplished with firm determination.

He also emphasized to execute various projects and ensure inclusion of women as a deserted area was very richest in natural reserves including coal, granite and china clay.

Later, women belongs to various segments of life were given awards including LHV Supervisor Kheeman, Manjhoo baai kolhi, ex councillor Shakntal , Thar RO plant operator Hina kolhi and veenti bheel, Amboo bhai and jeema, dump driver engro coal mining company vijay lakshmi,lady teachers Bhagwanti and Jay pradha, Aisha, cheen and Sindhya.

The school children presented tableau and debate on the occasion. Among others DEO Ghulam Nabi Sahar, Manage education Thar foundation Syeda Sabin Shah, President traders association Kuldep Parvani, civil society doctor Shankar wankwani, Pesident Islam kot press club Abdul Ghani Bajeer and others also addressed the ceremony.