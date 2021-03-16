UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Goal Of Economic Development Linked With Women Empowerment: Deputy Commissioner

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 16th March 2021 | 11:06 PM

Goal of economic development linked with women empowerment: Deputy Commissioner

Tharparkar Deputy Commissioner Muhamad Nawaz Soho Tuesday said that without ensuring provision of job opportunities and source of Income to women, goal of economic development and prosperity in the district could not be achieved

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2021 ):Tharparkar Deputy Commissioner Muhamad Nawaz Soho Tuesday said that without ensuring provision of job opportunities and source of Income to women, goal of economic development and prosperity in the district could not be achieved.

He expressed these views while addressing Thar women empowerment award ceremony jointly organized by Thar Foundation and Sindh engro coal mining company to mark international women's day aiming to eulogize contribution of women in different segments of life.

The DC said without active participation of women, the target of Gross domestic products (GDP) and economic growth was inevitable.

He said the Great Sufi saint of Sindh Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai has also portrayed women in Shah jo Risalo. He stressed the need to recognize the role of women in the rural set up of Sindh as pointed out by Shah Latif in his poetry in which Shah Latif has termed women as Soormi of Sindh.

Chief Executive officer (CEO) of Sindh Engro coal Mining company and Thar Foundation Syed Abul Fazal Rizvi said that imparting training to unskilled Thari women for Industrial dump truck drivers and RO plant operators besides giving jobs was a difficult task but which was accomplished with firm determination.

He also emphasized to execute various projects and ensure inclusion of women as a deserted area was very richest in natural reserves including coal, granite and china clay.

Later, women belongs to various segments of life were given awards including LHV Supervisor Kheeman, Manjhoo baai kolhi, ex councillor Shakntal , Thar RO plant operator Hina kolhi and veenti bheel, Amboo bhai and jeema, dump driver engro coal mining company vijay lakshmi,lady teachers Bhagwanti and Jay pradha, Aisha, cheen and Sindhya.

The school children presented tableau and debate on the occasion. Among others DEO Ghulam Nabi Sahar, Manage education Thar foundation Syeda Sabin Shah, President traders association Kuldep Parvani, civil society doctor Shankar wankwani, Pesident Islam kot press club Abdul Ghani Bajeer and others also addressed the ceremony.

Related Topics

Sindh Education China Civil Society Thar Company Driver Doctor Job Tharparkar Women Engro Jobs

Recent Stories

Deputy Commissioner directs action against dumping ..

22 minutes ago

Minister announces walk in vaccination facility fo ..

22 minutes ago

Long March postpones as PPP refuses to resignation ..

22 minutes ago

ADNOC Distribution shareholders approve changes to ..

56 minutes ago

Work on development projects in full swing: Jam Ka ..

22 minutes ago

Steps being taken to transform Punjab police into ..

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.