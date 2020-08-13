goals for making Pakistan has not been achieved yet: Ghulam Sarwar Khan

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan said that goals for making Pakistan has not been achieved yet instead of passing several decades.

He was addressing the inaugural ceremony of Punjab Float fabricated by Punjab Council of the Arts, here in connection with Independence Day celebrations, a press release said.

He creation of Pakistan on Laila tul Qadar was a mystery and Quid-e-Azam made practical to the dream of Allama Muhammad Iqbal. Our mothers and daughters gave immense sacrifices for the sake of Pakistan, he said.

He visited photographic exhibition based on Pakistan Movement and said that these were fascinating photographs of 1947 and reminded the sacrifices of our ancestors. He said that well adorned Punjab float has represented Pakistan.

It was need of the time to own Pakistan and must play role for its progress and prosperity, he added.

The purpose of the making float was to pay tribute to the heroes of Pakistan Movement and to give lesson to the young generation about the sacrifices rendered by our forefathers.