Goat Farming Benefits Highlighted
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 16, 2025 | 04:00 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2025) Additional Deputy Director Livestock Rai Tanveer Kalyar said that goat farming was a highly profitable
business in Pakistan, requiring minimal investment while offering substantial financial benefits.
Talking to APP, he stated that goats are reared for milk, meat, hide, and other by-products,
making this business particularly attractive for rural communities.
According to Dr Tanveer Kalyar, one of the key advantages of goat farming is its adaptability.
"Goats can thrive in diverse environmental conditions and require relatively low maintenance
compared to other livestock," he said. The increasing demand for goat meat and milk in local
and international markets further strengthens its economic viability.
He emphasized that goat milk was highly nutritious and easy to digest, while goat meat
is flavorful and contains less fat, making it a healthier choice. Additionally, goats require
less space, and their fodder is easy and cost-effective to manage.
Tanveer Kalyar pointed out that goat farming created employment opportunities, especially in rural areas, and can significantly contribute to poverty alleviation. "Women in rural communities can also engage in goat farming as a sustainable source of income," he added.
Speaking on breeding efficiency, he noted that goats reproduce rapidly, allowing farmers to expand their livestock within a short time. However, he stressed the importance of regular vaccination and veterinary care to prevent diseases. "Providing clean water, a hygienic environment, and proper nutrition is essential for healthy goat farming," he advised.
He encouraged farmers to invest in high-quality breeds and construct suitable sheds to protect goats from extreme weather conditions. He also highlighted the potential for income diversification through the sale of goat hides and wool.
With government schemes available to support livestock farmers, he urged entrepreneurs to take advantage of these initiatives. "By using local resources, implementing proper marketing strategies, and ensuring regular health checkups, farmers can maximize their profits," he explained.
Dr Tanveer concluded by stating that goat farming not only strengthens the national economy but also plays a role in environmental sustainability. "Goats help in natural weed control and their manure enhances soil fertility," he said, urging more people to consider goat farming as a viable business opportunity.
Recent Stories
29,000 companies operating in trading, services sector join Dubai Chamber of Com ..
AIM Congress 2025 to host global events tackling market challenges, investment p ..
GCC Statistical Centre: $131.5 billion in remittances by workers in GCC countrie ..
TRENDS receives leading counter-extremism award
RTA completes 40% of nol digital payment system upgrade
Major power outage hits Cuba
Korea's overseas direct investment falls for 2nd straight year in 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 March 2025
Vivo V50 5G Now Available in Pakistan: Redefining Portrait Photography with ZEIS ..
Dubai’s Most Noble Number charity auction held in support of Fathers’ Endowm ..
Deadly tornadoes ravage US South, leaving 14 dead
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Goat farming benefits highlighted2 minutes ago
-
Pakistan to definitely win war against terrorism: Bilal Kiyani2 minutes ago
-
President condemns Naushki blast2 minutes ago
-
Sindh CM takes notice of firing incident between 2 groups11 minutes ago
-
Dry weather forecast for Sindh11 minutes ago
-
Sindh Governor, CM condemn blast on Noshki highway12 minutes ago
-
CM Murad takes notice of firing on MPA Jam Mehtab12 minutes ago
-
Governor KP hosts Sehri for Sweet Homes Orphans12 minutes ago
-
243,000 houses to get cleanliness facilities in Lodhran district: DC12 minutes ago
-
PFA cracks down on substandard food and water in Multan12 minutes ago
-
Pakistan stands firm against terrorism, Dr. Tariq says21 minutes ago
-
Vital to restore Lahore to its original form: Nawaz Sharif22 minutes ago