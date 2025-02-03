Open Menu

Goat Farming: Profitable Venture With Low Investment, High Returns

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 03, 2025 | 11:50 AM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) Deputy Director Livestock Dr Jamshaid Akhtar said that goat farming was a highly profitable

business in Pakistan, requiring minimal investment while offering substantial financial benefits.

Talking to APP, he stated that goats are reared for milk, meat, hide, and other by-products,

making this business particularly attractive for rural communities.

According to Dr Jamshaid Akhtar, one of the key advantages of goat farming is its adaptability.

"Goats can thrive in diverse environmental conditions and require relatively low maintenance

compared to other livestock," he said. The increasing demand for goat meat and milk in local

and international markets further strengthens its economic viability.

He emphasized that goat milk was highly nutritious and easy to digest, while goat meat

is flavorful and contains less fat, making it a healthier choice. Additionally, goats require

less space, and their fodder is easy and cost-effective to manage.

Dr Akhtar pointed out that goat farming created employment opportunities, especially in rural areas, and can significantly contribute to poverty alleviation. "Women in rural communities can also engage in goat farming as a sustainable source of income," he added.

Speaking on breeding efficiency, he noted that goats reproduce rapidly, allowing farmers to expand their livestock within a short time. However, he stressed the importance of regular vaccination and veterinary care to prevent diseases. "Providing clean water, a hygienic environment, and proper nutrition is essential for healthy goat farming," he advised.

Dr Akhtar encouraged farmers to invest in high-quality breeds and construct suitable sheds to protect goats from extreme weather conditions. He also highlighted the potential for income diversification through the sale of goat hides and wool.

With government schemes available to support livestock farmers, he urged entrepreneurs to take advantage of these initiatives. "By using local resources, implementing proper marketing strategies, and ensuring regular health checkups, farmers can maximize their profits," he explained.

Dr Akhtar concluded by stating that goat farming not only strengthens the national economy but also plays a role in environmental sustainability. "Goats help in natural weed control and their manure enhances soil fertility," he said, urging more people to consider goat farming as a viable business opportunity.

