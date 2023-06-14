Goat festival inaugurated at University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF)

University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) has inaugurated a three-day goat, bull and camel festival in which weight and beautification contests of these animals would be held

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2023 ) :University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) has inaugurated a three-day goat, bull and camel festival in which weight and beautification contests of these animals would be held.

UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan inaugurated the event and said that the festival jointly arranged by Faculty of Animal Husbandry (FAH) UAF and International Goat and Bull Association would commence from Thursday (June 15, 2023).

He said that the farmers from all over the country would participate in the festival which was organized with an aim to boost livestock productivity to ensure food security in the country.

He said that average of per animal milk production was very low in Pakistan as compared to rest of the world.

He said that the university was providing a platform to cattle farmers and agriculture scientists to sit together to address their issues.

He said that goat festival was a permanent feature which was regularly organized by UAF every year. The university was taking all possible measures to strengthen liaison between the farmers and agriculture experts so that fruits of scientists' research could be disseminated to the farmers.

Dean Faculty of FAH Prof Dr Qamar Bilal said that FAH was committed to create awareness about modern trends among the farming community so that the dream of milk and meat production could be increased effectively.

This festival was a step towards promotion of best breeds in the country, he added.

Chairman International Goat and Bull Association Chaudhry Ata Muhammad Gujar, Muhammad Ashraf Gujjar, Director Office of Research Innovation & Commercialization UAF Prof Dr Jafar Jaskani, Chairman Entomology UAF Prof Dr Jalal Arif, Dr Saif-ur-Rehman and others were also present during inaugural ceremony.