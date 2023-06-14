UrduPoint.com

Goat Festival Inaugurated At University Of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF)

Faizan Hashmi Published June 14, 2023 | 08:02 PM

Goat festival inaugurated at University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF)

University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) has inaugurated a three-day goat, bull and camel festival in which weight and beautification contests of these animals would be held

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2023 ) :University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) has inaugurated a three-day goat, bull and camel festival in which weight and beautification contests of these animals would be held.

UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan inaugurated the event and said that the festival jointly arranged by Faculty of Animal Husbandry (FAH) UAF and International Goat and Bull Association would commence from Thursday (June 15, 2023).

He said that the farmers from all over the country would participate in the festival which was organized with an aim to boost livestock productivity to ensure food security in the country.

He said that average of per animal milk production was very low in Pakistan as compared to rest of the world.

He said that the university was providing a platform to cattle farmers and agriculture scientists to sit together to address their issues.

He said that goat festival was a permanent feature which was regularly organized by UAF every year. The university was taking all possible measures to strengthen liaison between the farmers and agriculture experts so that fruits of scientists' research could be disseminated to the farmers.

Dean Faculty of FAH Prof Dr Qamar Bilal said that FAH was committed to create awareness about modern trends among the farming community so that the dream of milk and meat production could be increased effectively.

This festival was a step towards promotion of best breeds in the country, he added.

Chairman International Goat and Bull Association Chaudhry Ata Muhammad Gujar, Muhammad Ashraf Gujjar, Director Office of Research Innovation & Commercialization UAF Prof Dr Jafar Jaskani, Chairman Entomology UAF Prof Dr Jalal Arif, Dr Saif-ur-Rehman and others were also present during inaugural ceremony.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Agriculture June Event All From Best Weight University Of Agriculture Faisalabad

Recent Stories

DC visits THQ Ahmadpur East, inspects various sect ..

DC visits THQ Ahmadpur East, inspects various sections of the hospital

7 minutes ago
 DC inspects construction of various roads

DC inspects construction of various roads

7 minutes ago
 Langu praises CM's role for filling vacant posts i ..

Langu praises CM's role for filling vacant posts in week

7 minutes ago
 Discussion of EU's Next Russia Sanctions Construct ..

Discussion of EU's Next Russia Sanctions Constructive, Agreement Expected Soon - ..

7 minutes ago
 Inter-faith dialogue fosters harmony, understandin ..

Inter-faith dialogue fosters harmony, understanding among different communities: ..

22 minutes ago
 UAE and Indian officials conclude first joint comm ..

UAE and Indian officials conclude first joint committee meeting on CEPA

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.