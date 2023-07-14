Goat Lifter Gang Nabbed, Valuables Recovered
Sumaira FH Published July 14, 2023 | 10:20 AM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2023 ) :The police on Friday arrested a goat lifter gang and recovered a car, four stolen goats, and cash from their possession.
According to a police spokesman, a notorious gang was involved in lifting goats and sheep of people at night time, and later the gang sold them out in far-flung areas.
"Acting on a tip-off, a special team of Chani Goth police station also arrested the head of the gang namely Sajid," he said.
"The police also recovered a car, four stolen goats, and cash Rs 27,000 from his possession," he added.
Police have registered a case against the accused.
Further probe was underway.