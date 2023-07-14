Goat lifter gang nabbed, valuables recovered

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2023 ) :The police on Friday arrested a goat lifter gang and recovered a car, four stolen goats, and cash from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, a notorious gang was involved in lifting goats and sheep of people at night time, and later the gang sold them out in far-flung areas.

"Acting on a tip-off, a special team of Chani Goth police station also arrested the head of the gang namely Sajid," he said.

"The police also recovered a car, four stolen goats, and cash Rs 27,000 from his possession," he added.

Police have registered a case against the accused.

Further probe was underway.