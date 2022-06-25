UrduPoint.com

Goat Mela Held At University Of Agriculture Faisalabad

Sumaira FH Published June 25, 2022 | 12:25 AM

Goat mela held at University of Agriculture Faisalabad

The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) organized a goat mela here on Friday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2022 ) :The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) organized a goat mela here on Friday.

UAF spokesman said that a large number of goat lovers thronged to enjoy goat mela which was arranged every year ahead of Eidul Azha.

In this mela, goat weight and beauty competitions were arranged in weight contest, goat of Farrukh Ijaz belonging to Gujranwala won first two positions with a weight of 327 kg and 297 kg whereas goat of Rashid Melsi from Multan stood third with 296 kg weight.

In Teddy Goat (Pure and Cross) competitions, Adeel Butt's (Gujranwala) goat clinched first position with 132 kg weight while Farrukh Ijaz's goat with 130 kg weight was declared second and Zahid Butt (Lahore) goat with 119 kg weight remained third.

In the goat beauty competition, the goat of Barkat Magsi came first whereas the goat of Sheikh Wasim from Gujranwala stood second and the goat of Zahid Butt from Lahore was declared third.

Distributing prizes among the position holders in a formal ceremony, Dean Faculty of Animal Husbandry Dr. Qamar Bilal said that the university was taking all possible measures to strengthen ties between farmers and agri experts.

He said that International Goat & Bull Association gifted the best breed of buffalo to UAF which would be used for research purposes also.

Association Chairman Ata Gujjar said that in the goat weight contest, first position holder was awarded cash prize of Rs.700,000 while the second position holder got Rs. 300,000 and third place winner Rs. 150,000.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Rashid Gujranwala Agri Buffalo All From Best Weight University Of Agriculture Faisalabad Love

Recent Stories

US passes first major gun bill in decades

US passes first major gun bill in decades

5 minutes ago
 LWMC prepares Eid ul Azha cleanliness plan

LWMC prepares Eid ul Azha cleanliness plan

5 minutes ago
 Tens of thousands rally in Georgia for EU, demandi ..

Tens of thousands rally in Georgia for EU, demanding reforms

5 minutes ago
 CCoP forms committee for early resolution of issue ..

CCoP forms committee for early resolution of issues in NPPMCL

5 minutes ago
 Entry of MPA banned in KP Assembly for two days

Entry of MPA banned in KP Assembly for two days

31 minutes ago
 Lahore High Court suspends notification for dissol ..

Lahore High Court suspends notification for dissolution of market committees

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.