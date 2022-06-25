Goat mela held at University of Agriculture Faisalabad

The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) organized a goat mela here on Friday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2022 ) :The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) organized a goat mela here on Friday.

UAF spokesman said that a large number of goat lovers thronged to enjoy goat mela which was arranged every year ahead of Eidul Azha.

In this mela, goat weight and beauty competitions were arranged in weight contest, goat of Farrukh Ijaz belonging to Gujranwala won first two positions with a weight of 327 kg and 297 kg whereas goat of Rashid Melsi from Multan stood third with 296 kg weight.

In Teddy Goat (Pure and Cross) competitions, Adeel Butt's (Gujranwala) goat clinched first position with 132 kg weight while Farrukh Ijaz's goat with 130 kg weight was declared second and Zahid Butt (Lahore) goat with 119 kg weight remained third.

In the goat beauty competition, the goat of Barkat Magsi came first whereas the goat of Sheikh Wasim from Gujranwala stood second and the goat of Zahid Butt from Lahore was declared third.

Distributing prizes among the position holders in a formal ceremony, Dean Faculty of Animal Husbandry Dr. Qamar Bilal said that the university was taking all possible measures to strengthen ties between farmers and agri experts.

He said that International Goat & Bull Association gifted the best breed of buffalo to UAF which would be used for research purposes also.

Association Chairman Ata Gujjar said that in the goat weight contest, first position holder was awarded cash prize of Rs.700,000 while the second position holder got Rs. 300,000 and third place winner Rs. 150,000.