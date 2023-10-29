'Goat rearing guarantees lucrative returns'

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2023) Deputy Director Livestock Dr Jamshaid Akhtar stated that farmers could enhance their income by 30 to 50 percents by adopting modern goat rearing practices, comparing to conventional farming. Lack of awareness among cattle farmers regarding modern rearing techniques remains a prevailing issue across south Punjab, said Dr Jamshaid while talking to APP here Sunday.

Emphasizing the popularity of breeds like Makhi Cheeni, Nugri, Nagri and Faisalabadi beetal goats in the area, Dr. Jamshaid stressed the necessity for embracing modern practices to maximize income potential from these breeds. Goats play a pivotal role in addressing rural poverty and are often referred to as the "Cows of the Poor" due to their ease of rearing, even by women, given their manageable size and needs, he added. Dr. Jamshaid underscored the high demand for goat meat and highlighted the significant role goats can play in meeting the nutritional needs of impoverished families, especially in terms of protein intake. In Multan division alone, farmers oversee more than 2.5 million goats, serving as a substantial resource for meeting the daily expenses of rural South Punjab, he told.

When questioned about modern farming techniques, he observed that cattle farmers, unlike their poultry counterparts, often neglect record-keeping practices. He stressed the importance of maintaining records of expenses and earnings associated with animal rearing.

Dr. Jamshaid stated the lack of knowledge among goat keepers regarding optimal fodder utilization, nutrition, housing, ventilation, and overcrowding in cattle pens.

He emphasized the necessity for cattle farmers to acquire a comprehensive understanding of scientific rearing practices, essential for maximizing earnings.

Providing insights, he recommended the installation of galvanized wire instead of bamboo around cattle pens to prevent goats from consuming harmful materials. Stressing adequate space, he suggested a minimum of 6 to 10 square feet per goat in covered pens, doubling that space in open pens. Dr. Jamshaid advocated for open field grazing and suggested government allocation of land for this purpose. Additionally, he urged investors to focus on goat rearing, highlighting the high export potential of goat meat, a commodity in significant demand.

He also highlighted alternative nutritional sources such as the leaves of "kekar" trees and advised utilizing silage, hay, and “wanda” when fodder is scarce, owing to their high nutritional value.

Dr. Jamshaid stressed the importance of ensuring dry flooring, adequate airflow, and ample light in animal housing to control temperature and moisture effectively. He emphasized the need to prevent rainwater from entering goat housing and advocated for maintaining clean surroundings to prevent disease spread.

In conclusion, he strongly advised cattle keepers to seek guidance from qualified veterinary professionals rather than untrained individuals, to ensure proper diagnostic testing and effective treatment for their animals.

